Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 97.3%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.