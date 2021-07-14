Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 97.3%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.