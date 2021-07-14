Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAEYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAEYY remained flat at $$15.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.