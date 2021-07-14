SHIBA INU Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $365.44 Million (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $365.44 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00116468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00153398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,734.54 or 1.00003386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00932904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

