Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) PT Raised to C$0.40 at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SHERF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

