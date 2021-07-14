Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) PT Raised to C$0.40 at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SHERF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43.
Sherritt International Company Profile
