Shawn Henry Sells 4,995 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01.

NYSE CRWD traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $263.09. 44,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,892. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

