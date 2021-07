Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 27,012 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 27,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $791,991.84.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 37,324 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $1,026,783.24.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 20,386 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $521,270.02.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,309 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $503,518.81.

On Monday, June 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 34,936 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $1,025,720.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Josiah Hornblower sold 29,658 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $836,652.18.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 32,903 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $925,232.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 12,804 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $364,273.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Josiah Hornblower sold 50,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

Shares of NYSE STTK traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. 1,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,553. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

