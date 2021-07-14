SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,494 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

