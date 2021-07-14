SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,422 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

