SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 313,043 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.23. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.63 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

