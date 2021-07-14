SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 148,770 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.01. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

