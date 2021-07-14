SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $2,289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

