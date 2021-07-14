SG Americas Securities LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

