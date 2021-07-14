Sessa Capital IM L.P. Sells 590,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 590,000 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems makes up about 1.9% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sessa Capital IM L.P. owned 0.71% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $48,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 25,331.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,315. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

