Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.41% of Sempra Energy worth $165,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,811,000 after purchasing an additional 51,405 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.