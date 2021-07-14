Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Seer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Seer stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -12.66. Seer has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $285,808,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $162,614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seer by 1,914.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,418 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at $42,431,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $46,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

