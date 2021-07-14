SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.59

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 1088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

SCWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 130.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

