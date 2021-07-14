ScPrime Price Reaches $0.0359 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $10,704.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,101,491 coins and its circulating supply is 36,417,880 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

