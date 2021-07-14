Scott W. Behrens Sells 8,985 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 8,985 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $341,699.55.

Shares of NYSE:ACIW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,130. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.