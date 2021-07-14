Scott Kessler Sells 32,813 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20.

AXP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.18. 26,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,210. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

