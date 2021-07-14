Scotiabank Begins Coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

