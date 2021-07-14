Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in June

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SRCRF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Scorpio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Scorpio Gold
Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.