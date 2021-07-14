Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in June

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SRCRF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Scorpio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

