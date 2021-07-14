Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%.

NYSE:SCR opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

