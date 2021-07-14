Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 403,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32.

