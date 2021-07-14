Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Richard Keers Buys 5 Shares of Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,641 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £182.05 ($237.85).

Richard Keers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58).

On Monday, May 10th, Richard Keers bought 7 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97).

SDR stock opened at GBX 3,658 ($47.79) on Wednesday. Schroders plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,560.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market cap of £10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.61.

Separately, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,009.17 ($39.31).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

