Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

SU stock opened at €138.42 ($162.85) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.07. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

