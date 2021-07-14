Sapiens International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,586% compared to the average volume of 149 put options.

Sapiens International stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 48.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.