Sapiens International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,586% compared to the average volume of 149 put options.
Sapiens International stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.
Sapiens International Company Profile
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.
