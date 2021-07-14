SAP (SAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.12. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.