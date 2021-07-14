Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA stock opened at €9.83 ($11.56) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

