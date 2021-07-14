Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives €126.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €126.73 ($149.09).

SAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

EPA:SAF traded down €1.94 ($2.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €114.74 ($134.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.05.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

