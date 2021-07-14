Safex Token (SFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.62 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $4,322.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

