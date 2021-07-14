Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,040.48

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,040.48 ($13.59) and last traded at GBX 1,039 ($13.57), with a volume of 66365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,022 ($13.35).

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

Get Safestore alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 948.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.