SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0344 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $63,693.59 and $129.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022962 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001413 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.