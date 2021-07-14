Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 501,013 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,013 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 141.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 177,375 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 444,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of ISD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,949. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.