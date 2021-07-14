Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 600,000 BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,250,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,000,000.

Shares of BYTSU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

