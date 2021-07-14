Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

In other news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

