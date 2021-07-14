Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Scott T. Parker Sells 29,184 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Scott T. Parker sold 29,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $2,524,999.68.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,498. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

