Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 29,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $2,524,999.68. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.