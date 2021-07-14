Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Set at $107.09 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been given a $107.09 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.