Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Set at $107.09 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been given a $107.09 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.
RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.
Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
