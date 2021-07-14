Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

XPEL stock traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. 3,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,899. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

