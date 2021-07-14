Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson Sells 15,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NYSE:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NYSE:RDNT) SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 3,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,278. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

