Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 45 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Running Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.87. 7,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.56 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

