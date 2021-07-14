Running Oak Capital LLC Increases Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. CMC Materials makes up about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $132,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $149.47. 694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,551. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

