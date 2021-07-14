Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Primerica worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Primerica by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $3,280,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.44. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

