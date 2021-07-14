Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,422. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.87 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

