Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,391. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $91.98 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

