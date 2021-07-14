Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.14. 8,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

