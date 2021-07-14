RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $13.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

