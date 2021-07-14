Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 806.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 32,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,559. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.
About Royale Energy
