Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,268 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $258,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.45 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

