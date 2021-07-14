Royal Bank of Canada Sells 35,371 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,371 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $180,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

